Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

