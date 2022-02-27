WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 129 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

