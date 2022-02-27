WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,271,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,537,000 after acquiring an additional 547,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after acquiring an additional 386,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

