WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91.

