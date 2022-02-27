WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,741,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,396,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 254,724 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,642. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

