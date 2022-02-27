WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

LUV opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

