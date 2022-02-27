WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 221,828 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

