WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 851 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Buckle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 89.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 47.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 40.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.