Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.18

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $516,581.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.27 or 0.06889986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,754.69 or 1.00193369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.