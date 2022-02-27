Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

WRE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

