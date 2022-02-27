Warburg Research Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.66 ($130.29).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. Puma has a 52-week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

