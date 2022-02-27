Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €17.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.80 ($20.23) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of Takkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TTK stock opened at €15.38 ($17.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.17 and a 200-day moving average of €14.52. Takkt has a 52-week low of €9.94 ($11.30) and a 52-week high of €15.66 ($17.80).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

