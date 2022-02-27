W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 23rd

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

