VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VSE were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VSE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VSE by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 89.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $609.54 million, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSEC. upped their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

