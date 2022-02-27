VPR Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 0.2% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $426,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $95.38. 2,372,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,142. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

