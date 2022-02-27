VPR Management LLC Invests $107.45 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,148,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,453,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 22.6% of VPR Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. VPR Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,987,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,178,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

