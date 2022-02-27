VPR Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 2.5% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. VPR Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter.

EWU traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,636,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

