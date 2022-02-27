Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after buying an additional 532,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 58.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 455,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,200,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

