Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 293 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 968,370 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $18,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 363,760 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

