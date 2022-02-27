Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDS opened at $17.38 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

