Voya Investment Management LLC Has $817,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 900.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PMT shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

