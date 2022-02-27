Voya Investment Management LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

