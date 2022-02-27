Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after buying an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1 year low of $133.79 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.