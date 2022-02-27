Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.73 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

