Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 479,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.