Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 170,419 shares of company stock worth $7,349,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

