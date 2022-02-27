Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,990 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

