VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $119.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VMW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

Shares of VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

