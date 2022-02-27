VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in VMware by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in VMware by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.87.

VMware stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

