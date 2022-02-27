Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $694.68 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

