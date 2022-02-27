Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $130.00. The company traded as low as $73.69 and last traded at $74.98, with a volume of 1501759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,816,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

