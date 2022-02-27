Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $67.93 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.