Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,021 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

