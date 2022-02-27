Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $536,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.