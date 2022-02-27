Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $81,692,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

