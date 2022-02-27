Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,199 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $107.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

