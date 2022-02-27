Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 57.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NIO stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

