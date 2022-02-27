Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Post by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Post by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Post by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $118.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.