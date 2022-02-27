Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.24. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

