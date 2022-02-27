Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.