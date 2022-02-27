Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Several analysts recently commented on ERII shares. StockNews.com cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

