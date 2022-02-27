Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 11,437 Shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

