Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through divided payments and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, Verisk's shares have increased in the past year. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $179.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.