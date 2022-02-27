Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163.64 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $163.64 million and $7.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00275836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,498,353,038 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

