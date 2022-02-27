VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VEON.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 42,391,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

