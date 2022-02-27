Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
VLDR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. 2,339,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,673. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.