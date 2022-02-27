Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. 2,339,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,673. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 741,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.