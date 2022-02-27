Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives $5.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of VBLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 28,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,290. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.