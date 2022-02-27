Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $244.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.