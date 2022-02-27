VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.