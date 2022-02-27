Utrust (UTK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.30 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $93.74 million and $21.30 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

